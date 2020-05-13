Home

FORBES Lesley (Livingston Village)
Peacefully, at home with her family on May 8, 2020. Lesley Kathleen Forbes (nee Holmes), daughter of the late Thora and late Dr Frank Holmes, beloved wife of Dr John Forbes, adored mother of Claire and Mhairi, devoted grandmother to Jay, Ben and Savannah and sister of Michael and Brian.
Loved by so many.
Funeral private due to government restrictions, however a memorial and celebration of her life service will be arranged when circumstances allow, at Lesley's church.
Published in The Scotsman on May 13, 2020
