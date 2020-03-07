Home

Dr Lester CBE BORLEY

BORLEY Dr Lester, CBE (Edinburgh)
1931 - 2019.
A memorial service will be held to honour Dr Lester Borley, CBE at 11 am, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, Palmerston Place, Edinburgh, EH12 5AW. His career began in 1955 with the British Tourist Authority and he was then Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourist Board, the English Tourist Board and latterly Director of the National Trust for Scotland. Thereafter in his retirement he promoted Europa Nostra throughout Europe for the next twenty years. He is sadly missed by his wife Mary, his three daughters and family and friends.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 7, 2020
