HUFSTETLER Dr Loren Robert (West Saltoun / California)
Passed away peacefully, aged 87 years old, at Cluny Lodge, Edinburgh, on October 9, 2020. A much loved husband to Julie, dad and grandad. Memorial service on Monday, October 19, at Milton Mill, West Saltoun, Pencaitland, from 1.30 pm for 2 pm prompt. Please stay in your car in the field and observe social distancing rules. The funeral service is at 2 pm, October 22, at Helmsley All Saints Church, North Yorkshire. There will be a collection for Alzheimer UK and Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 16, 2020