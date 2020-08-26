Home

DODSON Lynette Mary (Lyn) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on August 17, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Lynette (Lyn) Mary Dodson, passed away following a short illness. A much loved mother to Suzy and David, a doting grandmother to Andrew, Neil, Ben and Laura and great-grandmother to James and Georgia. Due to ongoing restrictions a short funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11 am, at St Mary's Cathedral,
Palmerston Place, followed by a private committal at Warriston Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 26, 2020
