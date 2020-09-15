|
MADDEN Mabel (Fairmilehead, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on the morning of Thursday, September 10, 2020, Mabel Kirkwood, beloved wife of the late Edward, adored mother of Kenneth, Eleanor, Alison, Gerald and the late Paul, dear mother-in-law of Allyson, Grant and Carla, cherished grandmother of John, Kevin, Stuart, Andrew, Jennifer, James, Sophia and Isabel, wonderful grandmother-in-law of Lorna and doting
great-grandmother of Ella and Abbie.
Due to the current restrictions, the Requiem Mass at St Mark's, Oxgangs and burial at Mortonhall Cemetery will be private. Flowers, if desired, can be sent to William Purves, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD for Monday, September 21, 2020.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 15, 2020