Madeline SEWELL

SEWELL Madeline
(née Reid) (Kirkcudbright /
formerly Castle Douglas)
Peacefully, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Ted, dearly loved mum to Alison and David, greatly missed granny to her beautiful grandchildren Emily, Elysia and Cameron, a dear sister to Barbara and a special friend to many. Regrettably, due to current circumstances, the funeral service will be held privately in Castle Douglas Parish Church, on Wednesday, October 28, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Madeline can be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Trust (https://www.mstrust.org.uk/) or Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland (https://www.chss.org.uk/).
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 23, 2020
