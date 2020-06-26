|
DOW Malcolm McLaren (formerly Glasgow)
Aged 74. Passed away, June 18, 2020, at his home, in Chicago. Malcolm earned his Ph.D. in Mathematical Social Science from the University of California/Irvine before joining the Department of Anthropology at Northwestern University, where he was Professor Emeritus. Malcolm honed his mathematical skills working as a runner for his father at the dog tracks in Glasgow. Renowned for his Glaswegian wit, his enjoyment of snooker gleaned from his often-described "misspent youth", his sharp intellect, and his love for all animals, Malcolm will be missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Malcolm is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gwen Stern Dow, and loving family members. He is the son of the late James Dow and Helen Girvan Dow and is preceded in death by his sister Irene (Hart) and brother David. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. Donations may be made in Malcolm's name to The Humane Society of the U.S. (www.humanesociety.org) and Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org).
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2020