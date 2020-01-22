|
SMITH Malcolm (Balerno)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on January 18, 2020, at The Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, Malcolm, beloved husband of the late Hazel, loving father of Jacqueline and Calum, much loved grandad of Lauren, Ashley, Ryan, Mark and Robbie and father-in-law to Bernard. A funeral service will be held in Balerno Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 28, at 12 noon and interment thereafter in Currie Cemetery.
All family and friends are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 22, 2020