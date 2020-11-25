|
BRAIDWOOD Margaret Grace Hurst (nee Love) (Pathhead)
(August 1930 - November 2020)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Graham Dodds Braidwood.
A much loved mother to Sheila and Neil and the late Susan, mother-in-law to Maureen and Martin and adored granny to Alex, Ella, Charlie, Matthew and Anna. A dear friend to her many neighbours and all who knew her. Private funeral and thereafter, when circumstances permit, a celebration of her life. No flowers please. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 25, 2020