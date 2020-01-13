Home

Margaret (Spence) BROADWAY

Margaret (Spence) BROADWAY Notice
BROADWAY Margaret (nee Spence) (Currie)
Peacefully, after a short illness at Northcare Suites Care Home, on Monday, January 6, 2020, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Ted Broadway, much loved mother of Michael and Sandra, loved mother-in-law to Sue and loving granny of Sara, Jack and Kate. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Saturday, January 18, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Shelter.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 13, 2020
