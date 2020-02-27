|
|
|
ELPHICK Margaret (Meg) Dempster
(nee Foggo) (Formerly Edinburgh)
Born Colinton, Edinburgh, Scotland, 1922, died at George Manning Lifecare & Village, Christchurch, New Zealand, February 11, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, much loved sister of the late Agnes Wright and Catherine Foggo, both of Colinton, loved by her stepchildren and families, Robbie, Paul and Judy (New Zealand), Terry, Amy and Sarah (UK) and David and Tina (US) and by her close Christchurch friends Louise, Peg and Judy and many other friends and acquaintances. It was Meg's wish that no funeral be held but that a memorial service be organised by the Christchurch Society of Friends (Quakers). This took place on Friday, February 21, at 2 pm, at the Quaker Centre, 217 Ferry Road, Christchurch Communications to 150 Campbell Street, Karori, Wellington 6012,
New Zealand.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 27, 2020