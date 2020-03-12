|
|
|
THOMPSON Margaret Douglas (Peg)
(nee Dalgetty) (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, died suddenly, but peacefully at Methven House, Kirkcaldy, aged 95 years. Formerly of Edinburgh, Bathgate, Alnwick, Berwick, Burnmouth and Ayton. Wife of the late Hugh John Thompson, mother of Frances and Caroline, mother-in-law of Geoff, grandmother of Douglas, great-grandmother of Hugh and Glen, twin sister of the late Anne and the younger Elizabeth. Family interment, on Friday, March 20, at 11.30 am, in Ayton, Berwickshire, the place of her birth and beside her husband of nearly sixty years. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 12, 2020