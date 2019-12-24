Home

RUSSELL Margaret Elizabeth (Barnton)
With deep sorrow, yet with great gratitude for her long life, the family of Margaret Russell, 98 years, announce her passing on December 18, 2019, at Murrayside Care Home, Edinburgh. Wife of the late Charles, devoted mother of Lesley and Jean, loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Memorial service at Cramond Kirk, on December 30, at 12 noon, to which friends and family are invited.
Dress joyful. Donate in memory, in lieu of flowers, to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 24, 2019
