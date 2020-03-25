|
FASSON Margaret (Gullane)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Muirfield Care Home, Gullane, Margaret (nee Falgate), aged 100. Beloved wife of the late David Bowe of Skateraw Farm, Dunbar, who died in 1953 and later of the late James Fasson, of Mellendean Farm, Kelso. Beloved mother of Alastair and Michael Bowe and Hazel Wager. She had ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Due to the current circumstances, a private family funeral will take place.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 25, 2020