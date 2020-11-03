|
INGLIS Margaret Jean
(nee Scott Aiton) (North Berwick)
Passed away peacefully, at Hilton Lodge, Haddington, on October 23, 2020, aged 92 years. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Thomas, mother of Bob, Andy and Mike and grandmother of Katherine, Ellen, Ailsa, Becca and Kirsten.
Funeral service private due to current restrictions, but those who wish to participate can access the service at
https://www.obitus.com
Username: Zazu2422
Password: 331871
on Friday, November 6,
at 12 noon. Family flowers only,
but donations may be made in memory of Margaret direct to Cancer Research or RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 3, 2020