|
|
|
MacLEOD-BASU
Margaret (Dornoch)
Peacefully, in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Margaret (Maggie) MacLeod, "Dharamsala", 43 Elizabeth Crescent, Dornoch. Beloved wife of Manish, a dearly loved twin sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Billy, a dear aunt to Mairi, Angus, Anne, Iain, Rinki, Tunti, Bulu, Babul, Julu, Miu, Chimpu, Pinto and Bua and loved by all the extended family and friends. Funeral service will be held in Proncynain Cemetery, Dornoch, on Wednesday, December 2, at 11 am. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortége will leave from the family home 'Dharamsala', 43 Elizabeth Crescent, at 10.45 am, going past Dornoch Free Church, through Dornoch Square, thereafter to Proncynain Cemetery. Service will be streamed online and link can be found on Funeral Directors website,
www.alasdair-rhind-funerals.com
24 hours prior to service. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given at the service for Water Aid or sent to Alasdair Rhind, Funeral Directors, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain or donate by bacs to rbs - s/c 83-27-35, a/c 00254580, ref the late Maggie.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2020