Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alasdair Rhind Funeral Directors (Tain)
Sutherland House
Tain, Ross-shire IV19 1AQ
01862 892521
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MacLEOD-BASU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MacLEOD-BASU

Notice Condolences

Margaret MacLEOD-BASU Notice
MacLEOD-BASU
Margaret (Dornoch)
Peacefully, in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Margaret (Maggie) MacLeod, "Dharamsala", 43 Elizabeth Crescent, Dornoch. Beloved wife of Manish, a dearly loved twin sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Billy, a dear aunt to Mairi, Angus, Anne, Iain, Rinki, Tunti, Bulu, Babul, Julu, Miu, Chimpu, Pinto and Bua and loved by all the extended family and friends. Funeral service will be held in Proncynain Cemetery, Dornoch, on Wednesday, December 2, at 11 am. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortége will leave from the family home 'Dharamsala', 43 Elizabeth Crescent, at 10.45 am, going past Dornoch Free Church, through Dornoch Square, thereafter to Proncynain Cemetery. Service will be streamed online and link can be found on Funeral Directors website,
www.alasdair-rhind-funerals.com
24 hours prior to service. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given at the service for Water Aid or sent to Alasdair Rhind, Funeral Directors, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain or donate by bacs to rbs - s/c 83-27-35, a/c 00254580, ref the late Maggie.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -