MOODIE Margaret G. W.
(née Andrew) MBE (Edinburgh)
It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Margaret Gilmour Wilson Moodie, at the Queens Manor Care Home, Edinburgh, on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Margaret, was the dearly loved and adoring wife of the late Douglas, cherished mum of Louise, Kate, Rosemary and John, respected mother-in-law of Jim and Alan and a very special sister of the late Elaine and Ruth. She was a very proud and loving gran of Kirsten, Suzanne, Jennifer, David, Elizabeth, Rosanne and Sarah and GG of Archie, Beatrice, Hamish and Cora. She will be sorely missed by all the family and by her many friends. A private family service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh. Donations,
if desired, should be directed to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 26, 2020