Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MOODIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MOODIE

Notice Condolences

Margaret MOODIE Notice
MOODIE Margaret G. W.
(née Andrew) MBE (Edinburgh)
It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Margaret Gilmour Wilson Moodie, at the Queens Manor Care Home, Edinburgh, on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Margaret, was the dearly loved and adoring wife of the late Douglas, cherished mum of Louise, Kate, Rosemary and John, respected mother-in-law of Jim and Alan and a very special sister of the late Elaine and Ruth. She was a very proud and loving gran of Kirsten, Suzanne, Jennifer, David, Elizabeth, Rosanne and Sarah and GG of Archie, Beatrice, Hamish and Cora. She will be sorely missed by all the family and by her many friends. A private family service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh. Donations,
if desired, should be directed to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -