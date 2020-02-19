Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MacLEHOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Noel MacLEHOSE

Notice Condolences

Margaret Noel MacLEHOSE Notice
MacLEHOSE
Margaret Noel (Maybole, South Ayrshire)
On February 16, 2020, The Lady MacLehose of Beoch, (nee Dunlop, Squeak) (Margaret Noel) died peacefully in her 100th year. Widow of the late Baron MacLehose of Beoch KT, past Governor of Hong Kong, mother of the late Elfrida S Wedgwood & Sylvia M Sandeman, grandmother to Richard, Lois and Emma, great-grandmother to Max Watts and Emily Wedgwood. Private family cremation. Thanksgiving service at St Oswald's Episcopal Church, Cargill Road, Maybole, KA19 8AF, on Wednesday, February 26, at 2.30 pm. No flowers please. Donations to Guide Dogs Scotland or Riding for Disabled Association, Carrick.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -