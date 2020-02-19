|
On February 16, 2020, The Lady MacLehose of Beoch, (nee Dunlop, Squeak) (Margaret Noel) died peacefully in her 100th year. Widow of the late Baron MacLehose of Beoch KT, past Governor of Hong Kong, mother of the late Elfrida S Wedgwood & Sylvia M Sandeman, grandmother to Richard, Lois and Emma, great-grandmother to Max Watts and Emily Wedgwood. Private family cremation. Thanksgiving service at St Oswald's Episcopal Church, Cargill Road, Maybole, KA19 8AF, on Wednesday, February 26, at 2.30 pm. No flowers please. Donations to Guide Dogs Scotland or Riding for Disabled Association, Carrick.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2020