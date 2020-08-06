Home

REID Margaret (Glasgow)
Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital Dundee, on Friday, July 31, 2020, Margo (nee Cairns),
aged 76, after a long battle with illness, fought bravely and with great dignity, beloved wife of Andrew, a loving mother to Melanie and Donald and a cherished grandmother to Sasha, Lara and Gus. Funeral service at Longforgan Church, on Wednesday, August 12,
at 1.30 pm, privately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, followed by interment in Longforgan Church Cemetery.
No flowers please, donations, direct to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 6, 2020
