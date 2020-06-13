|
ROBERTSON Margaret (Alness)
Margaret (Bunty) McCorquodale, aged 97, widow of the late Dr George Robertson, Alness, died peacefully, at Innis Mhor Care Home, Tain on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Much loved mother of Andrew, Mary and John, mother-in-law of Susan and Robert, granny of Fiona, Gillian, Anne and Alan, great-granny of Erin, Graham, Robyn, John, Aubrey, Lydia, Gracie and Edmund. Funeral private due to the current restrictions on social gatherings .
Published in The Scotsman on June 13, 2020