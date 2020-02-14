Home

SCOTT Margaret (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Peacefully, at Wilby House in Kirkcaldy, on Friday, February 7, 2020, Margaret (nee Crabb), of Kirkcaldy, formerly of Arbroath. Much loved wife of Peter, loving mum to Lynda, Morag and Iain and also a devoted grandma to Ewan, Callum and Scott. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, February 21, at 3.00 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers may be given to Dementia Dog Project, if so desired, at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2020
