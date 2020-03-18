|
SMITH Margaret (Edinburgh / Aberdeen)
The family of the late Margaret Smith (née Patterson), would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev Dr Rosie Magee and Rev Colin Douglas for their comforting and thoughtful service and all who attended Mortonhall Crematorium. We would also like to thank the staff of William Purves for their professional and caring service. The collection in aid of Cunningham House raised £300.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 18, 2020