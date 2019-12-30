|
WALLS Margaret (nee Aitken) (Telford)
Peacefully, at the Victoria Manor Care Home, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Margaret, aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late Larry, loving mother of Larry, Kathleen, Margaret, Frank and Andrew and much loved mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, January 7, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 30, 2019