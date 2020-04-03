Home

WARBURTON Margaret
(nee Coan) (formerly of Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, in Nottingham on March 26, 2020, aged 92. Widow of Geoffrey and mother to Ruth, Eve and Frances and much loved grandmother to Zoe, Ellie, Rose and James and great-grandmother to Charlie, Isla, Ella and Millie.
Private cremation to be held with a celebration of Margaret's life at a later date. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made online to the Salvation Army at, https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/
in-memory.
Please contact the funeral directors for all enquiries at Beeston Funeralcare, 116 Station Road, Beeston, Nottingham, England, NG9 2AY, Tel: 0115 925 4762,
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 3, 2020
