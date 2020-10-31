|
GOODALL Marion (Fife)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, on Monday, October 26, 2020, aged 86 years, Marion Stewart (nee Drysdale). Dearly beloved wife of Archie, much loved mum of Hazel, Alan and the late Morag, proud gran/nana of Martin and Ailsa and a much loved mother-in-law of Sandy and Susan. Sadly missed by friends and family. A short funeral service, due to Covid19 restrictions, will be held on Wednesday, November 4, at 11 am, at Monimail Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Chest, Heart & Stroke Association Scotland. www.chss.org.uk
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 31, 2020