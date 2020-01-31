|
|
|
THOMAS Marjorie (Ayrshire / Portobello)
On January 22, 2020, Marjorie, beloved wife of Ray, dear mother of Nick and Chris, proud grandmother of Sam, Rory, Poppy and Elise, passed peacefully away, after a long term with cancer. Cremation private, but a memorial service will be held in Portobello and Joppa Parish Church, on Thursday, February 6, at 1.45 pm, to which all relatives, friends and ex-colleagues are welcome. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, may be made in aid of Ovarian Cancer.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 31, 2020