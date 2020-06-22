Home

Peacefully, in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Marjorie (née Couston), of Cupar, Fife, aged 91, beloved wife of Fred and the late Andrew Coutts and much loved mum of Alison, Elspeth and David Coutts. Loving granny and great granny to many. Much missed. Rest in Peace. Funeral private due to current circumstances. Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made to The Scottish Wildlife Trust scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk
Published in The Scotsman on June 22, 2020
