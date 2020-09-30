Home

Marjory McCOLL

McCOLL
Marjory (nee Kinnear) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on September 24, 2020,
at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, after a short illness, Marjory, beloved wife of her late husband John, much loved mother of Fiona and Johnny and mother-in-law of Alan and Helen, adored grandmother and
great-grandmother, aunt and
great-aunt. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel,
on October 7. Regretfully, due to current restrictions, attendance is limited to family members only.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 30, 2020
