Marjory McLACHLAN

McLACHLAN
Marjory Jane
(nee Alexander),
CVO, CStJ, JP. (Falkirk)
Former Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, died at Strathcarron Hospice on October 19, 2020, aged 78, following a bravely fought battle. Much loved wife of Colin, mum of Jane and Katy, granny of Emma, Carrie, Lara and Hayley and GG of Zach. Small family funeral will be held at 1 pm, on Tuesday, November 3, at Falkirk Crematorium, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Strathcarron Hospice using the link - www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/19-10-2020-marjory-jane-mclachlan
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 29, 2020
