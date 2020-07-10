Home

GORDON Martin (Roslin / Bilston)
Very unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his cherished family, on Monday, July 6, 2020, Martin, dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Barbara, much loved father of son Martin and father-in-law of Joan, proud, loving, devoted, adoring and adored papa to Jillian and Emma, loving brother to Cath and the late Mae, Betty and Jim. Martin was a very special man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Private funeral due to current restrictions, family flowers only and any donations to the British Lung Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2020
