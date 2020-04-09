|
MURRAY Mary Armour Kennedy (nee Gibb) (formerly of Morebattle, Hawick and Corstorphine, Edinburgh)
Passed away aged 85, after a short illness, at QA Hospital, Portsmouth, on April 8, 2020. Much loved wife to the late Alex, wonderful mother to Anne and Hugh, mother-in-law to Paul and Karen, nanny to Emma, James, Thomas, Sophie, Morven and Heather and great-nanny to Alexandra.
Private funeral with family flowers only, but donations welcome to Alzheimers UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 9, 2020