HARLEY Mary (Mamie) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Thorburn Manor Care Home, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Mary, formerly of South Groathill Avenue and Parkhead Terrace. Widow of the late Robert (Bob) Harley, daughter of the late John and Andrina (Addie) Thomson and sister of the late John (Jack). Funeral to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Monday, June 22, at 2.30 pm. Restricted numbers due to current situation but ceremony will be webcast for those who cannot attend. For login details please contact Thomas Marin Funeral Directors. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 17, 2020