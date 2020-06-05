|
|
|
HOWIE Mary Swan, MBE (Blyth Bridge)
Peacefully, on June 1, 2020, aged 84, after a short illness, in the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Formerly Grange Farm, Kirkcaldy, Spittal Farm, Ninemileburn, latterly Blyth Bridge, West Linton. Sister of Archie, Janet and the late Rab, dear aunt, great-aunt and a good friend to so many. Due to current restrictions, funeral will be private on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2 pm, but the service in Borders Crematorium, Melrose may be viewed live on Webcast or in the following
7 days, contact [email protected]
for details of viewing code.
Gathered at last in the fold.
Published in The Scotsman on June 5, 2020