HUNTER Mary Millar
(née Gowans) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on October 1, 2020, aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late Stewart and dearly loved mother of Wilson, Moray and Ross, loving mother-in-law of Avril, Kate and Jill and much loved 'gran' of Lisa, Chris, Katie, Lewis and Anna and 'great-gran' of Edie. Will be sadly missed by her friends at both Greenbank and Reid Memorial Churches and the Braid Bowling Club. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Lewy Body Society.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 7, 2020