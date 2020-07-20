Home

THOMSON Mary Cecilia
(née Kennedy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, a month shy of her 95th birthday, May (formerly of Kingston Clinic), dear wife of the late Leslie Thomson, loving and beloved aunt, great-aunt and step-mother. Funny, witty, interested until her final illness, May will be much missed. In line with current legislation May's Requiem Mass at St Gregory's and burial at Mount Vernon will be private and by invitation. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on July 20, 2020
