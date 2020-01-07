|
|
|
WILSON Maud Ethel
(nee Bunn)
Know as Bunny (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Bernard Sunley Care Home, Woking, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Bunny, aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Professor Peter Wilson, loving mother of Rosemary, David and John and much-loved mother-in-law, nana and great-grandnana. Funeral service to be held at Guildford Crematorium, GU7 3DB, on Monday, January 20, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome, as they are to the reception afterwards at the King William IV pub, West Horsley. Family flowers only, please. But donations, if desired, may be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 7, 2020