WHEELER Maureen Gwendoline Lewis (née Ogg) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at her home, in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh, on August 19, 2020. Maureen was a much loved wife to John and mother to Mark, Grant and Claire and will be fondly remembered as a fun, kind and loving granny to Andrew, Mhairi, Campbell, Ailsa and Eilidh. Maureen was born in Fife in 1941, where she and John were married in 1964, before moving to Edinburgh. In 1979, the family moved to Banchory in Aberdeenshire, where she and John remained until retirement in 2012. They then returned to Edinburgh to be close to family. Reflecting current restrictions, a private cremation will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium in Edinburgh, on August 28. Friends wishing to make donations in Maureen's name should consider National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 27, 2020