TUNNAH Maurice McGregor Waugh (Leac a Li, Harris / Kelso / Hutton)
Peacefully, at Western Isles Hospital, on January 7, 2020, aged 85. Beloved husband of Gail, much loved father of Josie, Kate, Sarah and Graeme, father-in-law to Andrew, Lyn, Derek and Tommy. Wee Mo will be immensely missed by all his bairns, grandbairns and great-grandbairns as well as the wider family. Funeral to Inverness Crematorium, on Monday, January 20, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. A tribute to Maurice will be held at The Bays Centre at a later date. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given, if so desired, in aid of Crossroads (Harris Branch)
c/o Tunnah, 6 Leac a Li, Isle of Harris. Enquiries to F. Macleod Funeral Directors Old Medical Centre, High Rd, Broadford IV49 9AA Tel: 01471 820000.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020