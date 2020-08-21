Home

SPENCER Maurice Patrick William (Dublin)
Died peacefully, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St Columba's Hospice, aged 75. Beloved partner of the late Anne Davidson and former husband of Mary, with whom he shares 4 children - Anne, Bill, Séamus and Seán. A devoted Dad and a loving Grandad to his 8 grandchildren. He was loved and admired by his wider family and friends and will be greatly missed. The funeral will be private. Family flowers only. Donations in Maurice's memory can be made to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 21, 2020
