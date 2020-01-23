|
BELL May (Perth / formerly Edinburgh)
At peace and in the care of Catmoor House, Perth, on January 18, 2020. May, born March 6 1929, formerly of Carrick Knowe in Edinburgh, May was preceded in death by beloved husband Jim, much loved mother and grandmother, she leaves behind children Gill and Callum and grandchildren Chris, Lesley and Liam. The funeral will be held at Perth Crematorium, on Wednesday, January 29, at 11.30 am. All who knew May are invited, family flowers only, please. You are welcome to wear purple which was May's favourite colour.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 23, 2020