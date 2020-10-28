|
|
|
LOMBARDI Michael Francis (Jersey)
After a very short illness, passed away, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Alison and deeply devoted father of Charlotte and Philip. Much loved brother to Claire, Mark, Paul and Brian and beloved uncle, nephew, brother-in-law and cousin. Treasured friend to many and dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing Mike. Funeral service in line with current restrictions, a private funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Donations in memory of Michael may be sent to Jersey Hospice Care, Clarkson House, Mont Cochon, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3JB.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 28, 2020