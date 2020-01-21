|
PASSWAY Dr Michael (Mike) (Edinburgh)
At his home in Edinburgh, on January 9, 2020, after a short illness, Dr Michael (Mike) Passway, aged 58, beloved son of Laura and the late Walter and much loved brother and uncle. Cremation private. Funeral service thereafter at Deeside Christian Fellowship Church, Aberdeen, AB13 0JE, on Tuesday, January 28, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations may be made at the service to Edinburgh Food Project (www.edinburghnw.foodbank.org.uk).
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 21, 2020