CRERAR Michael Richard (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on February 16, 2020, Mike (Mick) , beloved husband of Sheena and dear father of Gordon and Katherine. Formerly Managing Partner of Geoghegans and Treasurer of the Watsonian Football Club. Funeral private. All friends are warmly invited to join the family in a celebration of Mick's life at 4 pm, on Friday, February 28, at the Gorgie Suite, Tynecastle Stadium, McLeod Street, Edinburgh, EH11 2NL. Bright attire and club colours encouraged.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 20, 2020