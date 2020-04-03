|
HARROW Moira
(nee McLeod) In the tender care of Brookfield Care Home, Carnoustie, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Moira, aged 84, formerly of Linton Road, Arbroath. Beloved wife of the late Douglas, loved sister to Sheona, Alison and the late Sandy, much loved mother of the late Ailsa, devoted grandmother of Ewan and great-grandmother of Poppy and Rowan. Loved by many more. She touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A private service will take place at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on April 6, 2020 and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 3, 2020