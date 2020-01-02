Home

LOW Moira (Dunbar)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on
Sunday, December 22, 2019, Moira, dearly loved wife of the late George, step mum to Pam and much loved by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at Deerpark Cemetery, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, as donations may be given on retiral in aid of the Cat and Dog Home, Edinburgh. No black ties.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 2, 2020
