Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00
St Andrew's Church
Aviemore
STERRY / HOUSTON Monica Peacefully, in Lynemore Care Home, Grantown on Spey, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Monica, formerly of Canmore Lodge, Kingsmuir, much loved mum of Peter and Sheena. Funeral service to take place at St Andrew's Church, Aviemore, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 12 noon and interment therafter in Abernethy Churchyard. All friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, are to benefit The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and Lynemore Care Home Residents Comfort Fund. Enquiries to Jamie R. Rodgers Funeral Directors, Aviemore, 07376 11 00 20.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 5, 2020
