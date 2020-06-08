|
LLOYD Morag Ellen (nee Dewar) (Penicuik)
Morag passed away after a short illness at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Much loved wife of 57 years to Peter and devoted mother to Nicola, Karaline and Peter. Loving and proud granny to Finlay, Angus and Duncan, Euan and Calum, Evie, Ben and Ellie. Much loved sister of Sandy. A private cremation will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 1 pm. Video stream available, please contact William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858. Family flowers only, but donations may be sent to Oxfam.
Published in The Scotsman on June 8, 2020