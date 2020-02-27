Home

WILLIAMS Morag (Merkland, Kirkmahoe, Dumfries)
On February 23, 2020, peacefully, with her family at her side, in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. Morag Williams, Merkland, Kirkmahoe, Dumfries. Retired Archivist for Dumfries and Galloway NHS. Beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Sandy and Leri, loving granny of Bronwen, Cerys and Cairn and a loved mother-in-law of Lee and David. Funeral service will take place on Monday, March 2, in Kirkmahoe Parish Church, at 11 am, followed by interment in St. Blanes Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. If so desired, donations to charity may be given at the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 27, 2020
