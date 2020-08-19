Home

COWLEY Moyra Mitchell (formerly Dunbar)
Peacefully, in her sleep at Traditions of Smyrna, Tennessee, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, aged 95. Moyra Mitchell Cowley (nee McClure), formerly of Crowhill Farm, nr Dunbar, East Lothian.
Beloved wife of the late Col Victor C.V. Cowley, TD, JP, DL. Much loved mother of Mark, Jane and Wendy, her partner Don and son-in-law Chris. Adored grandmother to her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to be held in Innerwick Parish Church, East Lothian, in the Spring.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 19, 2020
